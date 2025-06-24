Police arrests two suspects during crime combating interventions

A 16-year-old has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The arrest forms part of ongoing crime prevention initiatives in the Ravensmead area, aimed at curbing crime and removing illegal firearms from communities in the Western Cape.

According to SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg, the arrest followed the strategic deployment of police officers based on crime pattern analysis.

“Ravensmead Crime Prevention Unit members were conducting visible patrols in Pinedene Street when they heard gunshots. The officers responded immediately and drove toward Beverly Court, where they spotted a suspicious man descending the staircase. When the man saw the police, he attempted to change direction, but the officers pursued him on foot,” he said.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Diazville, Saldanha, for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, as well as suspected stolen property.

“Public Order Police members were deployed to the West Coast to address ongoing gang violence and sporadic shootings in the area. They acted on intelligence and approached a house in Vraagom Street, Diazville, on Monday, 23 June 2025. Upon entering, they searched the occupants and the premises, confiscating a zip gun with ammunition, a tonfa, and a hand radio,” Twigg said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court. VOC News