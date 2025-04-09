Police Arrest Two Suspects for Marine Poaching and Illegal Firearm Possession

Western Cape police have arrested a 56-year-old man in Bishop Lavis for the unlawful possession of crayfish tails, which hold significant value on the black market.

According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, officers acted on information regarding suspected drug-related activity at a property in Charlesville, Bishop Lavis. “Upon arrival, the members conducted a search, which extended to a white Toyota LDV. They discovered a substantial quantity of crayfish tails wrapped in plastic bags in the back of the vehicle,” said Pojie.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court once formally charged. The estimated value of the marine products is yet to be determined.

In a separate incident, Langa police arrested a 34-year-old man for illegal firearm possession. A follow-up investigation uncovered 287 mandrax tablets. “He faces charges related to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as drug possession,” said Pojie.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied