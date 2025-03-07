Plans Underway To Eradicate Hunger in South Africa

By Rachel Mohamed

Statistics reveal that one in four South Africans experiences hunger daily, with a staggering 9 million out of the country’s 21 million children lacking sufficient food. In response to this crisis, the Union Against Hunger has launched a strategic plan to tackle food insecurity head-on.

The Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has partnered with the union in this critical effort.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Professor Stephen Devereux, secretariat of the Union Against Hunger (UAH), expressed deep concern, stating, “One in four children suffers from stunted growth, meaning they are significantly shorter for their age due to malnutrition.”

“What’s most alarming,” he added, “is that this statistic has remained unchanged since the early 1990s—there has been no progress at all.” He explained that stunting results from prolonged food shortages, underscoring the long-term impact of chronic hunger.

Professor Devereux emphasized, “In 30 years, we have made no progress in reducing chronic hunger. Our children today are just as poorly nourished as they were three decades ago.”

Photo: Union Against Hunger /Facebook