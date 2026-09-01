Pitso Mosimane Returns as Bafana Bafana Head Coach

The South African Football Association has officially appointed Pitso Mosimane as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana. The three-time CAF Champions League winner returns for a second permanent stint, replacing Hugo Broos.

Mosimane’s immediate challenge will be the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. South Africa have been drawn in Group D alongside Guinea, Eritrea and Kenya.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said Bafana Bafana remains an important brand both locally and internationally and called for support for the newly appointed coach.

“Bafana Bafana is a big brand on the continent and in the world. We hope that we rally behind the coach, who will support Pitso Mosimane, and look forward to renewing our partnership and continuing to work in the interests of South African football and for our national team, Bafana Bafana,” said Jordaan.

Meanwhile, Mosimane said that his technical team is not yet complete, with an additional assistant coach still to be appointed. Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba have already been confirmed as part of his technical staff.

Mosimane said the search for the final appointment is ongoing, as suitable candidates are still contracted to other teams.

“We’ve yet to fill the gap of assistant coach, but coaches are not easy to get. They’ve got contracts, so we are busy. We’ll finalise that a little bit later,” said Mosimane.

SAFA commented that its long-term focus includes building a competitive national team ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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Photo: X/ @SAFA_net