Parents worry about their kids’ safety on the way to school – SU

The safety of children commuting to school remains a major concern for many parents in the Cape Metropole, particularly those living in lower-income neighbourhoods.

Researchers from Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Department of Economics and Department of Civil Engineering recently conducted a study examining how concerned parents in the Cape Metropole are about their children’s safety on the roads, and identifying the key causes of these concerns.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Sophia du Plessis from the Department of Economics within the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences at Stellenbosch University (SU) said safety is a significant concern among parents across the Western Cape.

“What was interesting is that the results show most parents are worried about their children’s safety on their way to school, regardless of the area. Over 40% of parents in the sample reported being either ‘very worried’ or ‘a little worried’. Only a small group (13%) said they were ‘not worried at all’,” she noted.

Du Plessis added that some parents also expressed concern about inadequate road infrastructure and criminal elements that could impact their children’s commute.

“The lack of sidewalks and lighting, as well as poorly placed pedestrian crossings, were key concerns for parents of children who walk to school, particularly those in lower socio-economic areas. Parents whose children rely on public transport reported similar concerns. Others highlighted broader dangers, including reckless drivers, as major threats to road safety,” she explained.

