Following scores of Palestinians wounded and killed near a U.S.-backed aid centre in Gaza, United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation on Monday, 2 June 2025.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence agency, Israeli gunfire claimed the lives of at least 31 Palestinians and wounded 176 near the aid distribution site in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, 1 June 2025. Reports have also indicated that medics at nearby hospitals also reported a deluge of gunshot wound victims.

“The numbers are disturbing, and it is also shocking that Guterres didn’t name Israel who is the perpetrator of these war crimes,” said a South African social worker and Palestine human rights activist, Mr Nigel Branken, during an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]