Palestinians in Gaza mourns the death of journalist Ahmad Mansour after a video went viral online, showing him being burned alive

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinians in Gaza are mourning the death of journalist Ahmad Mansour after a horrific video went viral online, showing him being burned alive. This followed an Israeli airstrike on a tent designated for journalists in Khan Younis. The attack killed Mansour, an editor with the Palestine Today news agency, along with his colleague Hilmi Al-Faqawi.

“The journalists were in what was supposed to be a safe zone. Mansour was retrieved and taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday,” said journalist and pro-Palestine activist Atiyyah Khan during an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show.

Khan further noted that many journalism students in Gaza have been thrust into frontline reporting since October 7, 2023—covering what has become the most documented Israeli offensive—while being stripped of the opportunity to graduate due to the ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s clear the Israeli occupation forces aim to silence the truth. Journalists in Gaza are delivering the most unfiltered version of events—more so than many foreign correspondents,” Khan remarked.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Sourced