Palestinian football team set to arrive in Cape Town

Sports 4 Humanity and Sports Stepping Stones are set to host a Palestinian football team arriving in Cape Town this Friday. Supporters are encouraged to join a heartfelt reception at Cape Town International Airport, waving flags in solidarity and offering a warm South African welcome.
Sport 4 Humanity’s Director/CEO, Noore Nacerodien, shared the organization’s ongoing efforts: “It started many years ago, but officially in 2019 when we brought a team from Khan Yunis to participate in the Bale tournament. We then sent an under-16 team to the West Bank the following year. We couldn’t do much after that due to Covid, but we later initiated the visit of the Palestinian national team to Cape Town in February last year.”
He added that in August, a team from the Ayda Refugee Camp visited South Africa. “We now have this team from Burj Al Luqluq which is basically on the mataf of Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem in the surrounds of the sacred mosque.”
Nacerodien urged the public to come out and support the Palestinian team as they arrive at 13:30 on Friday at the Cape Town International Airport.
VOC News
Photo: Supplied