Palestine activists and civil society groups are up in arms after SAPS arrest pro-Palestine supporters

Palestine activists and civil society groups have expressed outrage after images went viral online showing pro-Palestine supporters being arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria during the Malawi vs. South Africa soccer match on 11 May 2025.

Recent reports have confirmed that the case involving four activists—who were wearing T-shirts that read “Red Card Israel”—has been postponed to 29 May 2025 for further investigation related to their bail hearing.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, sports analyst Naazim Adam described the situation as a “heavy-handed police response to spectators.”

Africa 4 Palestine Condemns Violence Against Pro-Palestine Activists

The Palestine solidarity and human rights organization, Africa 4 Palestine, has reaffirmed its condemnation of the violent disruption of peaceful activists during the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

“We are deeply alarmed by reports that at least five activists were arrested, several individuals were pepper-sprayed, and Red Card Israel T-shirts were confiscated by police. These actions represent a grave violation of the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, principles enshrined in South Africa’s Constitution and international human rights frameworks,” reiterated the organization.

