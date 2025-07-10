Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, nominates U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Southeast Asia analyst Junaid Ahmed remarked that Trump often presents himself as an anti-war candidate.

“Trump portrays himself as someone who will improve the economy without resorting to military action, but he has not fulfilled those promises. He has expressed a desire for the prize based on the perception he creates through his political stance on being anti-war,” explained Ahmed.

In his article in Muslim Views, Ahmed noted, “For a general whose name barely registers with the average American, Munir has curiously found himself at the top of every intelligence and military guest list in Washington. Why? Because in a world where loyalty to the empire is valued above sovereignty, and complicity in colonialism brings rewards, Munir has demonstrated himself to be a loyal servant to the Zionist architects shaping America’s foreign policy.”

