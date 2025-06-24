Over R500-million Mossel Bay road project has reached 66% completion

Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, has announced significant progress on the R520 million upgrade of Louis Fourie Road in Mossel Bay. The project—currently 66% complete—is the largest provincial road investment in the Garden Route District and is expected to be finalised by mid-2026.

Among the key milestones reached are the opening of new on- and off-ramps for the N2, as well as the Gericke Road Link, which have contributed to easing traffic congestion in the area. Simmers also expressed appreciation to local residents for their patience throughout the construction period.

As of the end of May 2025, R44 million of the planned R85 million has been spent on targeted enterprises. The project has already created 270 job opportunities—exceeding the initial target of 250—and has awarded 24 sub-contract work packages worth over R10.2 million.

VOC News

Photo: Mossel Bay Municipality/ Facebook