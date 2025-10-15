More VOCFM News

Over 77,000 Matrics to Sit Exams in Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that 77,442 candidates will write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams in the province this year. Of these, 67,606 are full-time matric learners, while 9,836 are part-time or repeat candidates. Exams begin next Tuesday (21 October), with 12,736 candidates scheduled to write the Computer Applications Technology Practical exam.

MEC David Maynier said a total of 112 exam papers will be written by the end of the exam period on 26 November.

“The implementation of the exams is a mammoth administrative exercise: candidates will write at 473 exam centres, with 2,046 trained invigilators appointed to monitor proceedings. Marking will take place at the beginning of December, with 954,000 scripts being marked by 4,190 markers.”

Maynier also commended teachers and learners for their efforts in preparing for the exams:

“We appeal to everyone in our province to put the best interests of our candidates first during the exam period. We wish our candidates all the best for the final days of revision and look forward to celebrating with them when the results are released.”

The national and provincial pass rates will be announced on Monday, 12 January 2026, with candidates receiving their individual results the following day.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock

