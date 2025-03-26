Over 40 political parties appeal against IEC deregistration notice

The Electoral Commission has received over 40 objections from political parties in response to its notice of cancellation for 192 inactive parties. These parties failed to renew their registration by the deadline of January 31st, and they are not represented in any legislative body. According to the commission’s David Mandaha, the IEC intends to maintain its party register current by deleting inactive organizations to prevent voter confusion and allowing active parties to claim unused names and logos.

” Following the deadline of Monday, March 24, 2025. The commission is presently reviewing these submissions, and the decision will be revealed in due time.”

