More VOCFM News

Over 40 political parties appeal against IEC deregistration notice

The Electoral Commission has received over 40 objections from political parties in response to its notice of cancellation for 192 inactive parties. These parties failed to renew their registration by the deadline of January 31st, and they are not represented in any legislative body. According to the commission’s David Mandaha, the IEC intends to maintain its party register current by deleting inactive organizations to prevent voter confusion and allowing active parties to claim unused names and logos.

” Following the deadline of Monday, March 24, 2025. The commission is presently reviewing these submissions, and the decision will be revealed in due time.”

VOC News
Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app