The Department of Correctional Services said 173 inmates are due to sit for the matric exams for 2024. National Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they have high hopes of achieving a 100% pass rate.

“Our inmates are ready to write their exams. We are confident that they will exceed our expectations, and we are proud that they are upskilling themselves,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockpile