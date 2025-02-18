More VOCFM News

Organized crime expert: “The taxi industry has been a law of itself”

By Kouthar Sambo

Business Tech noted that South Africa’s taxi industry is now adopting mafia-style tactics to intimidate and extort private citizens, schools, and businesses.

An organized crime expert, Chad Thomas, spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show, saying that the taxi industry “has been a law of itself many years.”

“There was an attempt to regulate the taxi industry at one stage under the National Party in the 1980s, and even then, it was seen as a difficult industry to regulate. This is a massive problem because we have seen rival taxi bosses taken out, and it is all about controlling the routes,” explained Thomas.

*Listen to the interview here.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

