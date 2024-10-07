Organisations host protest action at the CTCCC ahead of Africa oil week

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Members of Extinction Rebellion and the Green Connection are set to host a peaceful protest outside of the Cape Town International Convention Centre Cape Town (CTCCC) ahead of Africa Oil Week on Tuesday morning.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, Jacqui Tooke Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said staging this protest is important as South Africa is on the brim of facing a climate collapse.

“We are in a climate emergency, and we cannot avoid it. We can all see the weather becoming more intense and this will impact on our abilities to do basic things like feed ourselves. Every part of our society will be affected by climate collapse and will have a knock off effect on all spheres” she added.

She further stressed the aim of the protest is to challenge the narrative that Africa actively needs oil and gas for its development.

“We ask our leaders to unite in only inviting into Africa those energy companies who come with the desire to turn Africa into a future-oriented, innovative, socially just continent powered by clean, renewable energy, with the occasional fossil fuel project in situations where there is no alternative,” she added.

Listen to full interview below: