Opposition slams Winde’s SOPA as lacking substance

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Beaufort West on Wednesday, continuing the tradition of hosting the event in different towns to improve accessibility.

In his address, Winde reflected on the provincial government’s achievements while outlining its priorities for the year ahead. However, he also acknowledged financial constraints, citing budget cuts from National Treasury and rapid population growth as major challenges to service delivery.

Opposition parties Reactions

Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature and ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature, Khalid Sayed, criticised the address, stating that it lacked clear plans for the year ahead. “I think the Premier’s SOPA didn’t really say much in terms of what government plans to do this year,” he said.

Sayed specifically took issue with Winde’s focus on the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), which allocates additional funding to the City of Cape Town for law enforcement officers. “Quite frankly, in a Western Cape riddled with murders and gang violence, that is not sufficient. It is not the provincial government’s role to focus on putting boots on the ground that is the responsibility of the South African Police Service (SAPS),” he argued. Instead, he suggested that resources should be directed towards addressing the root causes of crime in the province.

EFF Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Aishah Cassiem, was similarly unimpressed, calling the address “a complete waste of time.” She accused Winde of failing to acknowledge the realities faced by marginalised communities. “He gave absolutely no true account of what is happening in our province. Once again, he failed to address the major issues affecting our Coloured and African communities,” she said.

Cassiem also criticised the Premier for neglecting to address crime, particularly in light of the latest statistics that place the Western Cape among the worst-affected provinces. “Crime continues to rise under the DA’s watch. Yet, the Premier failed to outline any real plan to tackle it. He merely highlighted a few arrests made by LEAP officers in the City of Cape Town,” she stated.

