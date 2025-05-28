Open Secrets challenges Hawks and NPA in court

Independent non-profit organization Open Secrets is taking legal action against the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), seeking a judicial review of their conduct during the investigation into PRASA. The organization is asking the courts to declare the prolonged delays in concluding the investigation as unlawful.

Speaking on VOC Newsbeat, Ariella Scher, Head of Legal at Open Secrets, explained that the organization has been trying to obtain clarity on the investigation for over two and a half years, yet has received no definitive response from either party regarding the cause of the delays.

“We at Open Secrets have been trying to engage with the Hawks and NPA on the Prasa matter for over two and a half years. And, unfortunately, they don’t give us answers about the causes of the delay. We understand that there are certain aspects of a prosecution that need to remain confidential, but when there are delays that are this extreme—it has been ten years since the criminal complaints were lodged—we need to understand what is happening,” stated Scher.

Scher further noted that the failure to prosecute individuals accused of corruption poses a serious threat to the rule of law, particularly given that none of those named in the Zondo Commission report have been held accountable.

“Holding corrupt officials accountable is central to instituting the rule of law, and we understand that without the rule of law, the entirety of society could fall apart. So, it’s absolutely crucial that we hold state capture profiteers to account, and yet we haven’t had any successful prosecution of anyone named in the Zondo commission,” added Scher.