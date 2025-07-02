Online Scams on the Rise: How to Stay Safe

With online scams on the rise, concerns are mounting over how consumers can better protect themselves when shopping for second-hand goods.

A recent VOC News poll revealed that 52% of respondents don’t trust online sellers at all, while 23% said they check the seller’s profile and reviews. Another 24% prefer to meet the seller in person before committing to a purchase.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, National Consumer Commission spokesperson Phetho Ntaba confirmed a noticeable spike in online scams particularly involving second-hand items listed on popular marketplaces.

“The disadvantage is that as a consumer, you’re purchasing from another consumer, not a retail store. In some cases, things go smoothly. But in others, consumers are deliberately scammed by fake sellers who never deliver on what’s promised,” said Ntaba.

She urged consumers to stay vigilant and offered the following safety tips when transacting online:

• Always meet in a safe, public space and take someone with you.

• Avoid upfront payments before verifying the product and the seller.

• Scrutinise the seller’s profile for consistency, reviews, and red flags.

• Trust your instincts — if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“It’s critical that buyers verify who they are dealing with and protect themselves at all stages of the purchase process,” Ntaba added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels