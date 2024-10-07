One year since Al-Aqsa flood: A year of violence and displacement in Palestine

By Ragheema Mclean

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, launched by Palestinian Resistance forces in response to decades of ongoing Israeli occupation and aggression.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation military has intensified its attacks on Palestinians, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals and displacing more than one million people from their homes.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, former Premier of the Western Cape and former South African Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, shared his insights on Israel’s strategic objectives regarding its ongoing war in Gaza and now Lebanon.

“What Israel has understood for itself is that it was the victim a year ago on the 7th of October. However, all evidence to the contrary says that history did not start on the 7th of October 2023; it started in 1948.” He added, “The events of the 7th were a response to decades of occupation. Yet, Israel has managed, with the help of mainstream media, to project itself as the victim.”

Rasool said that Israel’s objectives following the attack on October 7th were clear:

“(1) to undermine the viability of a two-state solution, (2) to seize as much Palestinian land as possible, (3) to eliminate its enemies decisively and (4) o establishes an Israeli state extending “from the river to the sea.”

