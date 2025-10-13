One Dead, Dozens Displaced After Masiphumelele Fire

The community of Masiphumelele is reeling after a fire tore through the informal settlement early on Monday morning, claiming the life of one person.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that around 20 informal structures were destroyed, leaving approximately 80 people displaced.

“At around 06:00 on Monday, 13 October, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service received reports of informal structures alight in Masemola Street, Masiphumelele. Several crews were dispatched to the scene, including the IMT Type 4 team,” said Carelse.

“One person is confirmed to have died; however, their age and gender are unknown at this stage. The South African Police Service will investigate the cause of the fire.”

Masiphumelele Informal Settlement Forum Chairperson, Mkhululi Mfiki, said the blaze has left many families destitute.

“Around quarter to six this morning, that’s when we heard there was a fire. Dozens of shacks were burnt, including a church. Many people are now left without homes. Police and Metro Police are here on the scene.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock