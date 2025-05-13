Omotoso Back in Court for Immigration Charges Amid Ongoing Controversy

Recently acquitted Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso is back in court—this time facing immigration-related charges. Omotoso, who previously made headlines after being acquitted of multiple sexual abuse charges, continues to draw both support and criticism.

One of his vocal critics, the Speak Out South Africa Coalition, has raised concerns about the recent court ruling. Coalition coordinator Daniela Gennrich told VOC’s NewsBeat:

“It’s well known that the judge, in her judgment, made it clear she was not convinced by the defence’s argument. However, she felt she had no choice but to pronounce him not guilty.”

Omotoso had faced more than 30 charges, with multiple witnesses testifying against him.

Gennrich also dismissed claims by political groups such as Christians of South Africa (COSA), who allege that Omotoso is the victim of a conspiracy.

“To suggest that this is some elaborate conspiracy against him—and somehow also against God—is deeply concerning,” she added.

