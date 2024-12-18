More VOCFM News

Nyanga police investigate a murder in Browns Farm

Nyanga police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident where a young man was shot and killed at Nkamela Street in Browns Farm, Philippi on Tuesday evening 17 December.

“Nyanga police responded to a complaint and upon arrival around 21:00, they found the body of an unidentified man who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi

“We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

VOC News
Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

