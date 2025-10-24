Nyanga Community Reels After Deadly Shooting Linked to Extortion Rackets

By Rachel Mohamed

Because of the sensitivity of the case, the names of the sources used in this article are fictitious in order to protect their identities; they are unable to reveal their names for safety and security reasons.

The communities of Nyanga and Brown’s Farm in Philippi remain shaken after a deadly shooting on 15 October 2025, in which foreign-owned spaza shopkeepers were gunned down and two others were injured. In the aftermath, several shops closed temporarily as residents turned to nearby malls for essentials.

Police have confirmed they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk said five unidentified suspects opened fire inside a supermarket on Ngulube Road, killing a 40-year-old man and wounding two others. The motive is still under investigation, but extortion is being considered.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Dumisani Qwebe urged residents and shop owners to work together.

“We must stand together to reclaim our communities and ensure these crimes are reported and addressed urgently,” he said.

Several Somali shopkeepers, speaking anonymously for safety reasons, told VOC News they continue to live in fear as extortion gangs demand monthly “protection fees” of around R1,500. One source, “Abdul”, said different groups compete violently over control of the same areas.

“They said they didn’t get their share of the protection money — that’s why they attacked,” he explained.

Another shopkeeper, “Mukhtar”, said gangs operate across multiple townships, collecting money from shop owners in areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and Kraaifontein. Rival groups often threaten or kill shopkeepers linked to opposing gangs.

“Instead of shooting each other, they shoot the shop owners,” he said.

Shopkeepers said the situation has worsened over the years, with gangs now using violence to enforce payments. Some shops have installed bulletproof barriers, while others have closed permanently due to fear and financial strain.

They called on the government and police to create a dedicated anti-extortion unit to protect small business owners.

“Police are working, but their resources are limited. We give them CCTV footage, but after arrests, the suspects threaten us again,” Abdul added.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied