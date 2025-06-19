NUMSA-Denel Wage Dispute Remains Unresolved

By Rachel Mohamed

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has confirmed that its wage dispute with Denel remains unresolved following recent discussions with the company’s executives. The union is demanding a wage increase and has rejected Denel’s proposed 7% offer, citing the fact that workers have not received any salary adjustments in the past five years.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We are representing our members, and currently, Denel employs just over 3,000 people, with NUMSA being the dominant trade union there.”

She elaborated on the context of the dispute: “The issue stems from a discussion that began about a year ago, focused on ensuring that workers receive a salary increase.

The last time workers received an increase was in 2019. Shortly after that, in early 2020, South Africa entered a COVID-19 lockdown, leading to significant restructuring within many state-owned entities due to financial challenges. Denel was one of these entities that faced intense restructuring as a result of the lockdown, which adversely affected workers who went for months without receiving their salaries.”

Negotiations between the union and Denel management are ongoing, with workers calling for a resolution that addresses years of salary stagnation and economic hardship.

