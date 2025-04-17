NUMSA commence wage negotiations with the motor industry 

By Daanyaal Matthews

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has begun its wage negotiations with the Fuel Retailers Association and Retail Motor Industry Organization.

Speaking on VOC Newsbeat, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explained that the union’s main request is for a 10% increase in medical insurance. Additionally, they are seeking transportation allowances for garage workers, contributions to short-time work for all other employees, and measures to reduce pay disparities.

“For garage workers, that would include night shift and transport allowance. In the case of sector three and all other workers, we have also demanded that there must be a contribution for a short time and there must be a reduction in the pay gap,” stated Phakamile.

The automobile industry is presently faced with an uncertain future as The African GrowthOpportunity Act (AGOA) agreement, which greatly benefits the motor industry, is under threat by worsening US-SA relations. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump remains adamant that tariffs—which could render the AGOA agreement null according to government officials—would be the future of the North American state.

Phakamile argues that while the present geopolitical situation is tense, they have to forge ahead and deal with the conditions that their workers are currently faced with.

“We are basically relying on the government to find a way forward with Donald Trump and the situation with the tariffs, but it is what it is, and we have to forge ahead with the conditions we are faced with right now,” argued Phakamile.