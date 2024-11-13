More VOCFM News

NPA leaders’ commentary on rule of law leads to questions on their own efficiency

By Daanyaal Matthews 

The leader of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shamila Batohi, has remarked that recent trends in rule of law and justice have raised concerns about the nation’s future. 

Batohi, who spoke at the University of Stellenbosch’s Department of Journalism’s annual lecture, commented on worrying trends, such as on corruption in politics and populist rhetoric in the political, and that collective prioritisation of the rule of law is needed in all aspects including securities fraud. 

Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now, has argued that the NPA leader has to do more in her position and that the failures in court by the NPA cannot be improved under the present paradigm. 

“You will continue to see things like her court cases being struck off the roll and Zizi Kodwa being a clean bill of health by the DPT in Gauteng and all the other horrific things that have happened to show that nobody in any position of power in the Criminal Justice administration is prepared to do what needs to be done,” commented Hoffman. 

Photo: GovernmentZA

