Nitric Acid Tanker Incident Near Wellington Under Control

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services responded swiftly to a hazardous incident on Rooshoek Road, just outside Wellington, involving a tanker carrying nitric acid.

The tanker veered off the gravel road and overturned on Wednesday night. Fortunately, the vehicle remained intact, and all diesel was successfully contained.

Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto confirmed that no injuries were reported.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation. Rain is hampering recovery efforts, and the road will remain closed for the next few hours. Learners attending Groenberg Primary School will have access to the grounds. Motorists can make use of the alternative route via Hermon Road,” Otto added.

 

Image: Cape Winelands District

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

