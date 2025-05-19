NGO’s to receive R1 million worth of support as part of CoCT Winter Readiness Program

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the City of Cape Town will receive support valued at R1 million from the Department of Community Arts and Culture this winter. The department has allocated the funds as part of its Winter Readiness Programme, which aims to assist people living on the streets through the organizations that work directly with them.

According to the City of Cape Town, the R1 million will be used to provide essentials such as blankets, mattresses, food items, and sanitary products. Additionally, R230 000 will be made available to support shelters with temporary staffing and other logistical needs through the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, U-turn Homeless Ministries spokesperson Stephen Underwood noted that the incoming supplies would be a significant help during the winter months when shelters experience increased demand.

“Typically we see more clients come through during winter, so these goods do help us accommodate these extra numbers,” Stephen stated.

The support is urgently needed, as homeless shelters often experience a sharp influx of occupants during the colder months. Stephen noted that their clientele nearly doubles during winter.

“We could say that our numbers definitely double, we have to turn a lot away because our shelters become full. In winter, we try to accommodate more people by running satellite sites, for example at a local church who let us use their wall, and in that way we can double the number of people we help,” added Stephen.

Listen to the full interview here:

Photo: CoCT