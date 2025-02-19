New online study tool helps SA matrics master exams with ease

South African matric students now have access to a powerful online study tool through Studyclix, a platform designed to simplify exam preparation. The website provides past official DBE exam papers categorised by topic, along with memos, flashcards, quiz questions, and other essential study aids.

Lynne Beachy Head, CEO of Chase Education Solutions, explains the platform’s purpose:

“Studyclix is an online platform, actually a website rather than a mobile app. One of the best ways to prepare for exams is by using past papers. We’ve received permission from the National Department of Education to take these past papers and break them down into topics and subtopics.”

She highlights how Studyclix allows learners to focus on specific areas of difficulty:

“If you’re struggling with a particular topic, you can search for it on Studyclix, and all the past questions related to that topic will appear. Instead of downloading full PDFs of past papers and searching manually, you can directly access and practice the exact questions you find challenging.”

In addition to past exam questions, the platform features a quiz tool that generates automatic quizzes based on students’ weaker areas.

Support for teachers

Beachy Head emphasises that teachers can use Studyclix for free to enhance classroom learning:

“When teachers sign up with a verified teacher identity, they can use the platform absolutely free forever. They can create mock exams using past questions, compile them, and send them to learners for practice at home or in class.”

She also notes that the memorandums on Studyclix provide clear explanations, helping students understand why answers are correct or incorrect.

Free and paid versions for learners

“Learners can also register for a free account. However, if they want to study independently and access additional features, they can upgrade to a paid ‘Plus’ version. But there is still an immense amount of free content available.”

Students and teachers can access Studyclix by visiting www.studyclix.co.za, where they can register under the appropriate category and start benefiting from this valuable resource.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels