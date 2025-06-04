New Labour Migration Bill Aims to Limit Foreign Worker Numbers

Cabinet has approved the introduction of a new bill aimed at restricting the number of foreign nationals employed in South Africa. This follows the adoption of the National Labour Migration Policy White Paper, which proposes sector-specific quotas for documented foreign workers in key industries such as agriculture, hospitality, tourism, and construction.

The move, the government stated, is intended to improve employment opportunities for South African citizens by ensuring a balance in workforce representation.

Speaking to PM Drive, Nyiko Manyusa, an attorney at Lawyers for Human Rights specialising in refugee, immigration, and constitutional law, explained the process and implications of the policy. “When it becomes a white paper, they have to consult with different people and members of the public. If it passes that stage, then it becomes a bill, and from there it becomes law,” he said.

“At the moment, it is just an idea by the Minister of Employment and Labour and the department. They are saying, in simple terms, that industries such as hospitality, construction, and agriculture have many foreign nationals working irregularly. They want to create a policy to ensure more representation meaning more jobs for locals.”

Manyusa emphasised the importance of balancing economic needs with human rights obligations, particularly when many migrant workers are employed in low-wage, labour-intensive sectors where locals are often reluctant to work.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay