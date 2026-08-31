New GBVF Council Urged to Turn Commitments Into Action

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga stated that the newly established National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide must strengthen efforts to combat the scourge and ensure government commitments translate into meaningful action.

Chikunga briefed the media following the council’s inaugural meeting, stating that it will coordinate efforts between government, civil society, business and other sectors. It will also monitor the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF and support survivors.

Chikunga stressed that the council’s responsibility extends beyond representing individual sectors, saying its work must be guided by the Constitution and the needs of survivors and communities.

“The duty of the Council is to the Constitution, the Act, the women, girl children, survivors of gender-based violence and to the people of South Africa,” said Chikunga.

She urged members to work collectively and ensure that laws and government commitments result in tangible protection for women and girls, while survivors receive the support they need and perpetrators are held accountable.

Chikunga said the council must also draw on partnerships across society to address GBVF effectively.

“The council belongs not only to government, but it belongs to the nation of South Africa,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, civil society, labour, business, faith communities and traditional leaders.

Chikunga said the council’s success will ultimately depend on a collective commitment to building a society based on “equality, dignity and freedom”.

The council is expected to play a central role in strengthening coordination, accountability and implementation of measures aimed at ending gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

VOC News

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