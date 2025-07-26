Netanyahu and Trump appear to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Friday, 25 July 2025, to abandon Gaza ceasefire negotiations with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. According to Trump and Netanyahu, the resistance group did not want a deal.

Furthermore, Netanyahu said Israel was now mulling “alternative” options to achieve its goals of bringing its hostages home from Gaza and ending Hamas rule in the enclave. Trump said he thought Hamas leaders would now be “hunted down” and that Israel wanted to finish the job. This comes as Israel has been using starvation as a war strategy in Gaza, starving several innocent civilians to death.

In the meantime, Hamas issued a statement stating that the group was keen to reach an agreement that halts the Israeli aggression and ends the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip.

“We submitted our final response after extensive consultations with Palestinian factions, mediators, and friendly nations, and positively addressed all received observations—demonstrating a genuine commitment to the success of mediation efforts and constructive engagement with all proposed initiatives,” affirmed the resistance.

Hamas expressed that the group was “surprised by the negative remarks of the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff regarding Hamas’ position.”

“This comes especially after mediators have welcomed and expressed satisfaction with this constructive and positive stance, which paves the way for a comprehensive agreement,” added Hamas.

“Hamas reiterates its dedication to complete the negotiations and engage in a manner that overcomes obstacles and achieves a permanent ceasefire agreement,” stressed the resistance.

