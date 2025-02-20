Nersa approves Eskom’s tariff restructuring plan

Energy regulator Nersa has approved Eskom’s retail tariff plan, requiring solar PV users to pay fixed charges. To ease the impact, the charges will be phased in over three years from the first of April. Eskom will restructure tariffs to align with updated cost drivers and prepare for a competitive market. Changes include revised time-of-use tariffs, simplified municipal rates, and the removal of inclining block tariffs for residential users.

“Eskom welcomes the decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) to approve the proposed tariff changes contained in its retail tariff plan following a public consultation process.”

The approval not only intended to remove unintended subsidies but also introduce simpler tariffs for low residential tariffs and ensure that consumers pay for the cost and care ushering a stronger user-pay principle in electricity tariffs, “said Eskom Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena

