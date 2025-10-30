National Senior Certificate Exams Underway with Record Candidate Numbers

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) reports that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations are progressing smoothly, with no major incidents reported across the country.

This year marks a record, with 766,000 full-time candidates registered, the highest number since the NSC examinations began in 1996. The exams commenced on 21 October with the Computer Applications Technology practical paper.

Department spokesperson Terrence Khala highlighted the importance of maintaining calm and focus during the exam period:

“The department wishes to take an opportunity to thank all teachers, invigilators, parents, as well as communities, for maintaining calm and focus throughout the examination period. Communities are urged to continue safeguarding examination venues, avoid disruptions, and support learners as they compete in their examinations.”

The NSC examination period is set to conclude on 26 November, with learners across the country writing a total of 112 exam papers over the coming weeks.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied