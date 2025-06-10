National Budget 2025: The fiscal framework and revenue proposals face a fierce batttle to meet political muster

Following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget presentation in May 2025, reports suggest that the proposed budget will likely face strong opposition from parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) as preparations begin for parliamentary debate.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political economist Professor Bonke Dumisa argued that GNU members are expected to support the budget.

“The main reason parties within the GNU took each other to court is that it involved the Value Added Tax (VAT) increase, which became highly contentious in the first budget — many parties, including the public, argued against the imposition of VAT,” explained Dumisa.

Photo: TreasuryRSA/X