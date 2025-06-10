NAPTOSA denounces assault against teachers

By Rachel Mohamed

A recent report has revealed that since the beginning of this year, 50 teachers have been assaulted by students in the Western Cape — sparking outrage across the province, particularly from the trade union NAPTOSA.

Speaking across VOC’s airwaves, Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA), highlighted the role of socio-economic factors and school environments in contributing to such incidents.

“This situation highlights several issues, one of which is the lack of respect. It also reflects on the communities around the schools and how these communities contribute to a culture of violence,” Manuel stated.

He expressed deep concern, saying, “It pains me to admit that I don’t believe there have only been 50 cases. I suspect there are many more that go unreported for various reasons. Sometimes, victims are hesitant to come forward; they don’t want to be seen as having been challenged by a child, as it can be embarrassing.”

Manuel added, “Often, individuals just want to resolve the situation quickly and minimize the problem instead of escalating it further. However, this is a growing issue not only in the Western Cape but in other provinces as well.”



VOC News

Photo: Pexels