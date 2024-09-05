Najwa Dirk Admits Role in Taliep Petersen’s Murder

By Rachel Mohamed
Najwa Dirk, who was found guilty of her role in the death of her former husband Taliep Petersen, is being considered for parole after eighteen years behind bars with the Petersen family forgiving her to set themselves free.
This comes after the extended program of the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD), which formed part of the parole proceedings at Pollsmoor prison this week. Dirk admitted to Petersen’s family that she had been a part of the killing by bringing a “dirty and dodgy deal” into their home in Athlone.
Speaking on VOC News Beat on Thursday, Aeesha Petersen, daughter of the late iconic entertainer Taliep Petersen, talked about her personal experience with Najwa.
“The value in Najwa’s words is particularly in the lessons that her presence in the family has taught me. It is how to come together as a family unit, the power of resilience, and how to rise above despite being cut at the knees,” said Petersen.
Petersen further highlighted her point of view in that the process of forgiveness between herself and the offender was necessary, and it meant she could now “empty out the closet and be able to start afresh, which gave a new lease on life.”
“To forgive doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting, but it’s to free yourself of the anger, frustration, and resentment towards Najwa,” she concluded.
