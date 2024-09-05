Salt River, Cape Town  6 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Najwa Dirk Admits Role in Taliep Petersen’s Murder

By Rachel Mohamed
 
Najwa Dirk, who was found guilty of her role in the death of her former husband Taliep Petersen, is being considered for parole after eighteen years behind bars with the Petersen family forgiving her to set themselves free. 
 
This comes after the extended program of the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD), which formed part of the parole proceedings at Pollsmoor prison this week. Dirk admitted to Petersen’s family that she had been a part of the killing by bringing a “dirty and dodgy deal” into their home in Athlone.
 
Speaking on VOC News Beat on Thursday, Aeesha Petersen, daughter of the late iconic entertainer Taliep Petersen, talked about her personal experience with Najwa.
“The value in Najwa’s words is particularly in the lessons that her presence in the family has taught me. It is how to come together as a family unit, the power of resilience, and how to rise above despite being cut at the knees,” said Petersen.
Petersen further highlighted her point of view in that the process of forgiveness between herself and the offender was necessary, and it meant she could now “empty out the closet and be able to start afresh, which gave a new lease on life.”
“To forgive doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting, but it’s to free yourself of the anger, frustration, and resentment towards Najwa,” she concluded.
Listen more for the full interview below:
 
VOC News
Photo: Pexels
Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app