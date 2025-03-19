Muslim Youth Movement Iftaar | Supplied

Muslim Youth Movement host annual iftar program in Gugulethu

By Daanyaal Matthews 

The holy month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to Muslims to convene as one ummah and grow through unity by engaging in charitable acts in unison, an opportunity to foster and further bonds. One group that aims to do just that is the Muslim Youth Movement (MYM), which looks to bolster its ranks by hosting a mass iftar in the Gugulethu community with the support of its numerous branches from across the Mother City. 

According to MYM member Fatimah Tu Zahra Zantsi, the mass iftar in Gugulethu is a three-year initiative between the Muslim Youth Movement and the community of Gugulethu.  

“For the past three years the mass iftar has been a collaboration between the MYM and the community of Gugulethu, in particular the azzawiya of Sheikh Hassan Cisse. It brings together youth from various communities including Gugulethu, Langa, Khayelitsha, Delft, Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Athlone, and Mitchells Plain,” explained Fatimah.  

Fatimah further stressed that the event aims explicitly to further cohesion between the various communities by offering the iftar table as a bridge between young people in various communities. 

“The purpose is not just to break the fast together but to create the space for connection, support, and upliftment at the Azzawiya. We have always prioritized youth development by ensuring they have access to mentorship, community engagement, and a sense of belonging,” stressed Fatimah. 

The event is scheduled for the 22 March 2025/21 Ramadan 1446 AH, with all invited, not just members of the Muslim Youth Movement, with the event commencing at 17h15. 

Listen to the full interview here: 


Daanyaal Matthews

