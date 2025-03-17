Muslim Reverts share stories of fasting for the first time during Ramadan

By Rachel Mohamed

As we continue to embrace the holy month of Ramadan, many Muslims around the globe abstain from eating food and drinking water from dusk until dawn and embark on their spiritual journey to draw closer to Almighty God (Allah SWT). This is a time of prayer, reflection, strengthening family bonds, and engaging in acts of kindness such as charity, which bring immense rewards to humanity.

For new reverts who have embraced Islam and are entering unfamiliar territory while fasting for the first time, it is important to receive clear guidance from an imam, close family members, or a trusted source.

They need simple instructions on properly observing fasting during their initial experience.

VOC News interviewed individuals who shared their first-time experiences of discovering Islam.

Sheikh Saeed Ncane, who hails from Umlazi in Durban, KZN, a black township made up of mostly Zulu-speaking people, was involved in crime, and after going in and out of the Westville prison. He committed armed robbery and received a lengthy prison sentence.

“One day, a robbery went wrong, we were sentenced to 15 years in prison, and through the efforts of the National Muslim Prison Board South Africa in KZN, spreading the message of dawah inside the prison, I managed to get literature on Islam, the Quran, and the Islamic Propagation Centre International (IPCI).”

Sheikh Saeed Ncane’s journey to accepting Islam and studying the deen began within prison walls and has become a pillar of strength and faith for many people.

“After receiving the message of Islam, he made an intention to accept the religion because of the beautiful message, which was logical and straightforward, especially the message of tawhid, risala, and the prophethood and the oneness of God Almighty (SWT) that is what led me to Islam Alhamdulillah.”

“When I was released on parole, I decided to study Islam to become an Alim and spread the deen among the indigenous Zulu and Xhosa-speaking people of our country. I completed the Mufti course, and by the grace of Allah, I was honored to serve as a deputy mayor and councilor in the municipality.”

Ncane further explained that he had the opportunity to engage in humanitarian work with various relief organizations, such as the Al-Imaad Foundation, Gift of the Givers, Darul Ihsaan, Ashraful Aid, and many others.

The initiative aimed to empower the community through boreholes, bursaries, food parcels, feeding schemes, clothing, and blankets, with Allah using him as a tool to spread deen and perform humanitarian work.

“I started fasting for the first time in prison, and I still remember during the month of Ramadan, the Muslim Prison Board would always arrange not only food for breaking our fast for Iftar and Suhoor such as dates (kajoor), samosas and Halim sponsored by the Muslim communities outside of prison and offered to prisoners.”

The Muslim Prison Board would arrange a designated fasting cell where 50 to 60 Muslim prisoners could gather to perform Taraweeh prayers. This environment would foster a sense of brotherhood among the inmates, with some expressing their emotions in Tahajjud and leading Salah prayers, while others teach Surahs.

He reflected on learning his first hadith from Hafiz Abdullah Molefe, who has spent over two decades in prison. The hadith stated, “Salah is a pillar of faith.”

He spoke highly of the Muslim Prison Board, emphasizing its great work in bringing the ulema and Mufti Ismail Menk to visit Westville while he was in prison.

And lastly, he made a plea to the ummah saying, let us remember the brothers who are incarcerated.

Moulana Mohamed Azeem Khatieb, the Western Cape Liaison from the National Muslim Prison Board South Africa, stated the mission was to inspire and make the incarceration of Muslim offenders as smooth as possible, in the hope that they preserve their faith (Iman), especially in the prison environment.

And they reform their lives with the conformity of the Noble Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and become active contributing members, he said.

“My job as the first appointed Muslim Chaplain ensured that dawah takes place in the prisons and that the faith (Iman) of the offenders is preserved. And part of my function was to write the policy and guidelines for the Muslim offenders.”

Tonya Khoury, managing director at Acumen Media reflected on her journey fasting for the first time in 14 years since she embraced Islam.

“In the beginning, I struggled quite a bit.” “I started having a few sips of water and the Muslim friend told her the fast had broken and that she should try fasting again the following day. I thought that was incredible.”

“I found that now, Ramadan requires a lot of discipline to fast, but it is mandatory, and apart from that, normally the first three days, my body adjusts with a little bit of difficulty.” When I started my Muslim journey, I was unsure of what everything meant and how to do certain things, but I’m still a learning Muslim by the way.”

“I am so glad it’s Ramadan, the world needs Ramadan right now. Allah rewards us for our efforts and that the charity is vast and tremendous from the Islamic community.”

“Wishing you a safe, rewarding, magical Ramadan Insha’Allah”

As a Muslim revert, I would like to wish all Muslims in Cape Town, South Africa, and around the world a Ramadan Mubarak.

Photo: Pixabay