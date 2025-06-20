More VOCFM News

MPs concerned over SASSA’s new grant verification process

Members of Parliament have raised concerns about SASSA’s new grant verification process, which requires in-person reviews and biometric checks. The new approach has made it increasingly difficult for many low-income and rural beneficiaries to access their grants.

The National Treasury has warned that it may withhold funding if SASSA fails to meet specific conditions, including income verification and regular database checks. With nearly half the population relying on social grants, MPs criticised the system for being both costly and inaccessible.

In response, SASSA stated that it is working on developing remote verification tools and has committed to providing regular progress reports to Parliament.

Andile Tshona, SASSA’s Senior Manager for Media Relations, acknowledged the issues raised by MPs. He stated:

“We will work to improve any shortcomings because verifying and reviewing grants is central to SASSA’s function. This ensures that the right social grant is paid to the right person and that we meet the requirements set forth by the National Treasury to ensure all grant beneficiaries in our system are means-tested and eligible to receive grants.”
VOC News
Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

