MP transport board calls for stricter regulations for scholar transport drivers

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Mitchells Plain (MP) Scholar Transport Board urges parents to ensure that scholar transport drivers have a valid license, this comes after the fatal incident in which a 14-year-old girl was killed when her scholar transport driver collided with another vehicle.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning Denver Van Aarde, spokesperson for the Scholar Transport Board’s said it is tragic to lose a child in motor related incidents but this his has become a norm on the roads in recent years.

“We have several good drivers on the roads that adhere to the rules and regulations of the roads, however one bad apple makes it bad for the entire industry, and the sad reality is that the issue we face is only highlighted after an innocent life is lost,” he added.

Van Aarde said they have been in discussion with key stakeholders to have the industry regulated, as this could be a measure used to reduce incidents of this nature.

“It has become too easy for these drivers who have no license or PDP to become a driver. We acknowledge that everyone is trying to make a living, but we need to strengthen the rules and regulations for scholar drivers and that can only be done from the top down,” he stressed.

Listen to full interview below: