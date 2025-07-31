Mowbray Kramat vandalised by thugs

By Rachel Mohamed

The Cape Mazaar Society, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), and the Muslim Cemetery Board have condemned the vandalism that occurred at the Mowbray cemetery, specifically at the Kramat of Sayed Moegsien Bin Alawie (R.A).

The damage to the Kramat includes the removal of burglar bars, ceiling cornices, and electrical wiring. The community has been urged to come forward with any information related to this incident.

Speaking on VOC News, Advocate Yusuf Khan Dalwa, the Public Relations Officer of the Cape Mazaar Society, expressed his shock upon arriving at the Kramat and witnessing the damage caused by the vandalism and desecration that occurred the night before. He stated, “We immediately contacted the police to conduct an investigation. We are hoping and praying that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon, Insha’Allah.”

Dalwa noted that the motive for the vandalism is currently unknown. However, based on crime statistics, it seems consistent with typical situations where copper, metal, and electrical fittings are stolen for their low street value, often linked to drug use. He added, “We cannot confirm that this is the motive behind all of the damage.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that Sayed Moegsien Bin Alawie (R.A) has been declared a national heritage figure, and the vandalism is a significant tampering with that heritage.

