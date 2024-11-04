More VOCFM News

Motorists set for a slight increase at fueling stations this November

The Automobile Association (AA) has confirmed that all grade fuel prices are expected to increase this week.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said unaudited data indicates that 93ULP and 95 ULP are expected to climb by 14 cents a litre and 25 cents per litre, respectively.

“Diesel is expected to increase by around 22 cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 21 cents litre more expensive in November,” she added.

Eleanor further stated that as the festive season kicks in, motorists should budget according to the new fuel prices which come into effect on Wednesday, 6 November.

“Ensuring vehicles are well maintained and in good mechanical condition, carefully planning routes, and avoiding heavy traffic, if possible, are some ways in which motorists can ensure better fuel consumption,” she stated.

Listen to full interview below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

