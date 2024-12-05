Mosaic highlights action against GBV

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign is an annual global initiative led by the United Nations. The campaign seeks to shine a light on the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and promote action to address it worldwide.

Mosaic’s Executive Director, Advocate Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan, shared how the organisation addresses GBV through advocacy, education, and survivor-focused support services. “Mosaic Training Services and Healing Centre provides a continuum of care to survivors of domestic violence, their families, and communities,” explained Mchuchu-MacMillan.

“Our focus is on providing access to justice, supporting healing, and advancing prevention through gender equality and safety programs. We work to strengthen systems by ensuring multi-stakeholder collaboration to enforce domestic violence laws and adequately protect survivors. Additionally, our economic empowerment program helps survivors overcome financial barriers, enabling them to leave abusive relationships.”

Mchuchu-MacMillan highlighted how cultural norms rooted in gender inequality perpetuate GBV. “Harmful cultural and traditional norms, tied to patriarchal values of power and control, are the primary contributors to GBV, particularly domestic and intimate partner violence. These norms foster behaviours where men believe they can exercise control through physical, emotional, or economic abuse. While substance abuse worsens these situations, the root issue lies in how society normalises violence. From a young age, boys and men are socialized to accept violence as a means of problem-solving, which later manifests in abusive relationships.”

Discussing the prevalence of GBV in South Africa, she pointed to findings from the Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC) first GBV prevalence study. “The study reveals that one in four women have experienced physical violence in their lifetime, and one in 16 have faced recent physical or sexual intimate partner violence. Additionally, one in seven women experiences economic abuse, a previously underrecognised aspect of GBV. Alarmingly, seven out of 10 men believe women should obey their husbands, and 23% think women cannot refuse intercourse. These gender norms must change to end GBV.”

Mchuchu-MacMillan emphasized the need for collective action, urging individuals and communities to support survivors through what she calls the “Three T’s: Time, Talent, and Treasure.”

She encouraged people to volunteer, donate, or spread awareness, noting, “The fight against GBV extends beyond these 16 days. Join our ThinaSonke campaign and commit to supporting survivors and creating safer communities year-round.”

For more information or to contribute, contact Mosaic at 021-761-7585.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay