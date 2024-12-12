More VOCFM News

MK Party host first anniversary inviting all including the EFF

By Rachel Mohamed

The uMkhonto We Sizwe Party established just a year ago, has emerged as the official opposition after the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). To celebrate its anniversary and recent electoral successes, the party will hold a celebratory event in Durban. Floyd Shivambu, the party’s Secretary-General and former Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), stated that they will “allow them to give messages of support,” which will enhance the party’s credibility.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat show on Thursday, Dr Levy Ndou, a political analyst and lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology, shared insights on the MK Party’s first year and its future.
“The MK Party is quite an interesting entity. We need to consider several important factors about the party. Being relatively new and still in the process of establishing itself, it may be trying to avoid tensions that could arise from the desire to occupy positions within the party,” said Ndou.

“Currently, their focus may be on ensuring the stability of the organisation, building structures, and recruiting as many members as possible, rather than purely discussing positions and leadership.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News:
Photo:@MkhontoweSizwex /X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app