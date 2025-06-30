MJC engages with the Iranian Ambassador to South Africa and Global Analyst Sami Hamdi

By Rachel Mohamed

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC-SA) recently met with His Excellency Mansour Shakib Mehr, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to South Africa. They held a closed strategic session in Cape Town with notable geopolitical analyst Sami Hamdi.

According to the MJC, these high-level and strategic engagements continue to deepen matters concerning justice in the Middle East, particularly on the Palestinian cause, which is occurring against the backdrop of heightened military tension between Iran and Israel and the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Shaykh Riad Fataar, the President of the MJC, expressed, “During this moment of deep crisis, we are committed to our moral responsibility to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of oppressed people everywhere. Our recent meetings underscore the urgent need to confront aggression and resist the normalization of relations with the regime that perpetuates apartheid and occupation, guided by international law and our faith values.”

“We emphasize the moral voice of South Africa’s Muslim community in the global struggle for dignity and human rights. The Palestinian cause is not only a political issue but a human responsibility that we all share.”

VOC News

Photo: @Mothers4Gaza / Instagram