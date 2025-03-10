Minister Schreiber Urges IEC to Align Voting Systems with Home Affairs’ Digital Transformation Plans

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has called on the Electoral Commission (IEC) to modernize its systems in line with the department’s digital transformation initiatives. Speaking at the IEC conference on electronic voting technologies in Cape Town, Schreiber outlined plans to expand the use of smart identity cards, introduce digital IDs by 2029, and upgrade the national population register. He emphasized that these advancements should streamline the voting process, improve efficiency, and strengthen public confidence in elections.

“This is crucial because, while the IEC is an independent entity, it operates within the broader Home Affairs ecosystem. The success of elections in South Africa depends on the coordination of various stakeholders, including those responsible for issuing ID documents and managing the population register,” Schreiber stated.

By integrating digital innovations, the minister hopes to enhance the integrity and accessibility of the country’s electoral process.

VOC News

Photo: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) / Facebook