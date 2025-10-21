Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that South Africa will generate more electricity from clean energy

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that, for the first time, South Africa will generate more electricity from clean energy sources than from fossil fuels such as coal.

This change is included in the recently sanctioned Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which supersedes the 2019 edition. Speaking to VOC News, energy analyst and political commentator Redge Nkosi stated that the green energy currently being invested in is not yet sufficient to support industrial development.

“You need to have gas; nuclear becomes central to energy. But this raises the question of who is going to provide it — will it be residents of the country, or the privatised sector, which is largely European-owned and doing exactly what Europe has been doing to Africa?” challenged Nkosi.

Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels