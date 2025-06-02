Minister Nkabane withdraws SETA appointments

By Daanyaal Matthews

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nobuhle Nkabane, has withdrawn her proposed appointments for chairpersons of the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) following public backlash over the inclusion of politically connected individuals.

The minister defended the nominations, claiming the selection process was above reproach.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Asive Dlanjwa, National Spokesperson for the South African Union of Students, described the situation as unfortunate, saying it undermines the credibility of SETAs, which play a crucial role in skills development.

“How it played itself out was regrettable to the extent that it cast aspersions but also doubt on the credibility of the SETAs, particularly as it pertains to their integrity in terms of fulfilling their mandate, which is the training, the development, and, even more than anything, the development of the economy and the changing of the lives of our people,” stated Dlanjwa.

He also disagreed with the minister’s assertion that the nominees were suitable for the roles, adding that no formal communication has been received confirming that the decision to withdraw the appointments was due to public pressure.

“I think it becomes clear for all of us that the manner in which the board or chairperson that would have been appointed would not necessarily have met the high standards necessary to the extent that the minister had to withdraw the appointments, and to that extent it is regrettable. The minister has not taken us into confidence to say that she withdrew it based on public outcry,” added Dlanjwa.